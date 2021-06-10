Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $536,000 Investment in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.34% of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 18,032 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,028,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CNBS opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $40.65.

