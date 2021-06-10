Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 9,635 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 375.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape stock opened at $31.04 on Thursday. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.59.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QS shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $4,045,043.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,199,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,929,745.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $14,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 901,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,414,521.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,287,508 shares of company stock worth $32,893,750.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

