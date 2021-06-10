Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $84.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.96. State Street Co. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.