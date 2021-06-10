Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,523 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

ESGD stock opened at $81.90 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $58.90 and a twelve month high of $82.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.