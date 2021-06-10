Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,050 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 36,289 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 97,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQI opened at $13.46 on Thursday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0509 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

