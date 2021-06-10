Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $79,000 Investment in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 1,194.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 32.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vaxart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other Vaxart news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VXRT opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.13 million, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.27. Vaxart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

