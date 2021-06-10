Kevin M. Curley Buys 430 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) COO Kevin M. Curley acquired 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.05 per share, with a total value of $15,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TRST opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $699.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 1.21. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 251.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

