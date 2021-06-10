Kevin M. Curley Buys 430 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) COO Kevin M. Curley acquired 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.05 per share, with a total value of $15,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
TRST opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $699.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 1.21. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $41.47.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.
About TrustCo Bank Corp NY
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.
