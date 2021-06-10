KeyCorp Increases ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $65.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.32.

Shares of COP stock opened at $59.68 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The company has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of -397.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

