Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,445 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $13,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.82.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $146.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.35.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

