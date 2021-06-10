Keystone Financial Group Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Keystone Financial Group decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,281.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,503.35 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,285.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

