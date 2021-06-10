Kier Group (LON:KIE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 113.40 ($1.48). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 113.20 ($1.48), with a volume of 1,346,084 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Kier Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 100.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 454.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £212.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.03.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.