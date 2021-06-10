Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.19. Kimball International shares last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 114,017 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KBAL shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Kimball International in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimball International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $521.98 million, a PE ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.59 million. Kimball International had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimball International, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kimball International by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kimball International by 3,761.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 606,233 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Kimball International by 87.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 935,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 437,779 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Kimball International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,234,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimball International in the first quarter worth approximately $3,380,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

