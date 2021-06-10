Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 757,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 155,217 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,742,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,825,000 after purchasing an additional 248,839 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 849,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 503,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,614,625. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.