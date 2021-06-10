Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $39.81

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.81, but opened at $38.51. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $40.27, with a volume of 6,093 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on KC shares. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion and a PE ratio of -46.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.78.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KC. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,940,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,306 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 52.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,734 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 567.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

