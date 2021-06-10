Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.30

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.30 and last traded at $28.29, with a volume of 5228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KIGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

