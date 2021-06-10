Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.08. Kirkland’s shares last traded at $24.28, with a volume of 462,087 shares traded.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $346.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 40.97%.

In related news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osmium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 3.8% during the first quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,346,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,833,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after buying an additional 257,600 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 204.4% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 791,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after buying an additional 531,500 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,555,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 391,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

