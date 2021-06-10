Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

KRG stock opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 230.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.64. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $23.07.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.