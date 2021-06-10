Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €14.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KCO. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.84 ($15.11).

Shares of KCO opened at €11.86 ($13.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is €11.16. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.39. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of €3.96 ($4.66) and a 52 week high of €12.13 ($14.27).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

