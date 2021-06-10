KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.69 EPS

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($4.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69), Fidelity Earnings reports. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 120.01% and a negative return on equity of 168.42%.

KLXE stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,275. The firm has a market cap of $96.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.94. KLX Energy Services has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $18.97.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.