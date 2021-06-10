Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock Position Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 99,572 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $11,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,505 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,036,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 471.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,650,000 after acquiring an additional 880,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,859,000 after acquiring an additional 845,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at $275,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KNX opened at $47.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $50.96.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNX. Bank of America raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

