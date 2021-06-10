Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,759 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Knowles were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,411,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,035,000 after buying an additional 1,753,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $18,610,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $7,120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 255,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at $3,896,000. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $734,074.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,428.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,287 shares of company stock worth $1,807,983. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knowles stock opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.63. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Knowles’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

