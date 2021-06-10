Krios Price Down 4% This Week (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, Krios has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Krios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Krios has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $46.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000790 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00009364 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $815.12 or 0.02244885 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017020 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

