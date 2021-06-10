Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,588 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 188,012 shares.The stock last traded at $28.13 and had previously closed at $27.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -7.16.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kronos Bio news, Director Jakob Loven sold 63,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $1,730,338.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,758 shares of company stock worth $3,875,475. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Kronos Bio by 2.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 78.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 10.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,438,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

