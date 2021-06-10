L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 291,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,200 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $59,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $864,584,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,707,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,308,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,258 shares of company stock worth $41,504,952 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

LHX stock opened at $217.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $223.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.