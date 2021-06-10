L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AIQUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of AIQUY opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $35.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIQUY. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 163,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

