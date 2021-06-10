Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 32.40%.

LAKE opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.91. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lakeland Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Lakeland Industries worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.