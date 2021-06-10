Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Roth Capital

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Lannett alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LCI traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $5.44. 4,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,859. Lannett has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $225.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lannett will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Farber purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,678,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,088.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 260,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,162.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,785,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after buying an additional 327,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after buying an additional 265,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,885,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after buying an additional 186,616 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 174,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lannett by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 216,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000,000 after purchasing an additional 148,480 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.