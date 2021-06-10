LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Receives €68.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €68.00 ($80.00).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of LXS stock traded down €0.76 ($0.89) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €61.52 ($72.38). 206,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 6.08. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a fifty-two week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €62.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

