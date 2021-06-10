Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will report earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. Larimar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Larimar Therapeutics.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11.

Several research analysts recently commented on LRMR shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

LRMR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.40. 1,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,946. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $129.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 142,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.