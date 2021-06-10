LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEGIF shares. Commerzbank upgraded LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.70. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.06. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $150.33. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.31.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.