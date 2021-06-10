Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $174,584.49 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $174,584.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,485,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,811,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $387,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.54.

On Saturday, May 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,495 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $47,280.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 24,447 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $464,004.06.

On Monday, May 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,694 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $260,186.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,078 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $40,126.18.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,747 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $53,017.10.

On Monday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $9,800.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,696 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $284,955.44.

On Monday, May 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,956 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $273,537.60.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $463.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $20.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 49,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 849.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEGH. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.