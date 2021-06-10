Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LEVI. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.45.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -76.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 92,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $2,287,979.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,871,287.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 96,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $2,456,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,103,524.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,388,004 shares of company stock valued at $36,907,851. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

