Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li Auto Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

Shares of LI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.00. 12,205,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,071,535. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion and a PE ratio of -168.75.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 518.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

