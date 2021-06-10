LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 156.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ LFMD opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $408.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19. LifeMD has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that LifeMD will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeMD news, General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies purchased 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $102,564.00. Also, insider Corey Deutsch purchased 22,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $199,470.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 71,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,845.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 44,351 shares of company stock valued at $404,899 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter valued at $230,000. 18.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that would offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

