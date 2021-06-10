Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides building systems. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. Limbach Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Limbach in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

LMB opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $101.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. Limbach has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.26.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Limbach will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 5,850 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $54,346.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,062.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Limbach by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Limbach by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Limbach by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 285,154 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Limbach during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Limbach during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. 42.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system; and maintenance, and equipment upgradation, emergency service work, automatic temperature control, specialty contracting, and energy monitoring services.

