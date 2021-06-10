Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $313.61 million-328.27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.47 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.76. 18,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,356. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.97. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $208.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

