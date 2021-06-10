Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $11.74 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 220,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.31. 633,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,501,766. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.15.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

