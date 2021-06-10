Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 1,036 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,513 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,070,985,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,332,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,299 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,457,000 after buying an additional 2,605,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,639,000 after buying an additional 2,263,374 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.53.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.55. 158,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,195,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.28. The firm has a market cap of $204.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.03.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

