Linscomb & Williams Inc. Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,664 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.41. 207,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,914,914. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $258.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

