Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky Sells 30,000 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $770,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,808.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicholas Rozdilsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,087 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $85,911.21.

On Friday, May 7th, Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 6,176 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $150,879.68.

On Monday, May 10th, Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,900 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $96,759.00.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $23.23. 353,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,316. The firm has a market cap of $815.98 million, a P/E ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 1.07. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 628,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

