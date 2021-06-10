Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $469.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will report sales of $469.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $316.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $593.11 million. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $74.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 534.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $4.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The company had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.01. 2,096,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,220. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at $32,285,441.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

