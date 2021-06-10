Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PTON. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.53.

Shares of PTON opened at $106.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.11. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 744,804 shares worth $80,530,619. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,846,000 after purchasing an additional 165,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after buying an additional 1,781,972 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,740,000 after buying an additional 1,536,900 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,179,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,124,000 after buying an additional 368,742 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

