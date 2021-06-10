Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Trading Up 9%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s share price was up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.61. Approximately 63,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,021,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RIDE shares. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIDE. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.