LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,303,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 18.55% of LTC Properties worth $304,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

LTC stock opened at $39.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.27. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 94.61%.

LTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

