LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by South State CORP.

South State CORP. decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,687 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.68.

LYB stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $60.04 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

