MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Wedbush

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $21.89 on Monday. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.16 million. On average, analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $125,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,917 shares of company stock valued at $774,894. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

