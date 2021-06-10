Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock Position Cut by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,529 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

M has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Shares of NYSE M traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 287,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,731,209. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -22.79, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

