Madison Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETR. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,309. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ETR opened at $107.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.47.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

