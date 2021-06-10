Madison Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,375 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PUK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 708,954.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,322,000 after buying an additional 2,162,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Prudential by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,679,000 after purchasing an additional 180,855 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential in the first quarter worth approximately $6,719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 136,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential in the first quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $41.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.71. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PUK shares. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

