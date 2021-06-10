Madison Asset Management LLC Buys 37,181 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 221.6% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 58.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Cameco stock opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.55. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

